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PBS News Hour

August 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 174 | 57m 46s

August 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 08/24/26 | Expires: 09/24/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E173 | 57:46
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
Richard Russo visits places left behind in 'Under the Falls'
In new novel 'Under the Falls,' Richard Russo explores places left behind
Clip: S2026 E173 | 6:05
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
How Trump intervened in the DOJ case against Live Nation
How Trump intervened in the DOJ case against Live Nation
Clip: S2026 E173 | 6:25
Watch 7:49
PBS News Hour
U.S. reveals sanctions on Iran, threatens trading partners
A look at the new U.S. sanctions on Iran and threats against its trading partners
Clip: S2026 E173 | 7:49
Watch 5:01
PBS News Hour
Military newspaper editor fired after challenging censorship
Military newspaper editor says he was fired for raising concerns about Pentagon censorship
Clip: S2026 E173 | 5:01
Watch 7:14
PBS News Hour
The potential economic fallout of the U.S.-Canada trade war
The potential economic fallout of Trump's trade war with Canada
Clip: S2026 E173 | 7:14
Watch 8:07
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Wildfire forces evacuations near Reno
News Wrap: Wildfire forces evacuations near Reno
Clip: S2026 E173 | 8:07
Watch 8:55
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's midterm strategy
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's midterm strategy
Clip: S2026 E173 | 8:55
Watch 2:29
PBS News Hour
Graham, Norman make final push in S.C. GOP Senate runoff
Graham and Norman make final push in South Carolina GOP Senate runoff
Clip: S2026 E173 | 2:29
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E172 | 57:46