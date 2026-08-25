August 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
August 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
In new novel 'Under the Falls,' Richard Russo explores places left behind
How Trump intervened in the DOJ case against Live Nation
A look at the new U.S. sanctions on Iran and threats against its trading partners
Military newspaper editor says he was fired for raising concerns about Pentagon censorship
The potential economic fallout of Trump's trade war with Canada
News Wrap: Wildfire forces evacuations near Reno
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's midterm strategy
Graham and Norman make final push in South Carolina GOP Senate runoff
August 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode