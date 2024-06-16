© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

June 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 169 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, Nick Schifrin talks with national security adviser Jake Sullivan about the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Then, a look at the conservative legal challenge to an Illinois city’s groundbreaking reparations program. Plus, graphic novelist Raina Telgemeier discusses her books that try to reassure anxious adolescents that they are not alone.

Aired: 06/15/24 | Expires: 07/16/24
