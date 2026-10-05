October 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Marine's murder charge in Japan fuels local debate over U.S. military presence
Understanding pneumonic plague after Russian lab worker's death
As GLP-1s reshape America, questions and new uses emerge
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's payout promises
Supreme Court hears case on holding energy companies liable for climate change
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on GOP vulnerabilities in the midterms
Martina Navratilova on Chris Evert, their rivalry and beating cancer
A look at how overseas ballots are verified and counted in the midterms
How the West is preparing for a drier future as water supplies hit lows
News Wrap: New York AG appointed as special prosecutor in Cornell rape case