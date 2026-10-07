October 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
October 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Haitian student's suicide reveals human toll of immigration crackdown
As some Afghans escape the Taliban, other refugees are forced to return
Brett McGurk chronicles negotiations to free Oct. 7 hostages in 'Brink'
Examining the DOJ's effort to prosecute non-citizens accused of voting
High cost of GLP-1s drives some to seek cheaper, unregulated versions
French students lead massive protests against education policies
Suspected Iranian drone plot pushed U.S. to evacuate bombers from British air base
News Wrap: Cornell says Sally Yates will review handling of sexual assault reports
Marine's murder charge in Japan fuels local debate over U.S. military presence