September 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
What the latest U.S.-Iran strikes mean for oil supplies and maritime safety
Artificial intelligence agents going rogue fuel calls for regulation
Analyst breaks down challenges U.S. will face to unlock Venezuela's oil
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's midterm influence
U.S. and Iran trade strikes for first time in weeks over Strait of Hormuz control
How NASA's new space telescope could help solve mysteries of dark energy and dark matter
News Wrap: Supreme Court allows Trump ballroom construction to continue amid challenges
Descendants of enslaved potter David Drake work to reclaim ancestor's art
Grand Canyon flash flood leaves 2 dead, others missing
August 31, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode