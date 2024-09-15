September 15, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
September 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Harris and Trump ramp up efforts to win over critical swing state voters
Stephen and Evie Colbert on family, food and the stories behind their new cookbook
California sues ExxonMobil, saying company deceived public about plastics recycling
Tamara Keith and Jasmine Wright on the Trump, Harris strategies to win battleground states
News Wrap: Prosecutors say Routh left note saying he intended to kill Trump
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill hundreds in deadliest day in Middle East since Oct. 7
Middle East experts discuss what's behind the escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Congressional leaders reach deal to avoid a government shutdown before election