PBS News Hour

September 15, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 260 | 26m 46s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, what the largest grocery store merger in U.S. history might mean, and why the Federal Trade Commission wants to block it. Then, with Trump and Harris locked in a tight race, how undecided voters are feeling 50 days out from decision day. Plus, how celebrity endorsements play a part — or don’t — in presidential elections.

Aired: 09/14/24 | Expires: 10/15/24
