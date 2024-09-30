© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

September 30, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 275 | 56m 44s

September 30, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 09/29/24 | Expires: 10/30/24
Extras
Watch 7:08
PBS News Hour
Israel continues strikes as forces prep for Lebanon invasion
Clip: S2024 E275 | 7:08
Watch 7:31
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the Walz-Vance debate
Clip: S2024 E275 | 7:31
Watch 3:14
PBS News Hour
Trump under fire again for comments on police violence
Clip: S2024 E275 | 3:14
Watch 8:02
PBS News Hour
Why many college students are spending more on housing
Clip: S2024 E275 | 8:02
Watch 6:00
PBS News Hour
Vance appears at event hosted by Christian nationalist
Clip: S2024 E275 | 6:00
Watch 8:06
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge strikes down Georgia abortion ban
Clip: S2024 E275 | 8:06
Watch 5:12
PBS News Hour
N.C. communities face crisis in aftermath of flooding
Clip: S2024 E275 | 5:12
Watch 6:29
PBS News Hour
Big Bend faces aftermath of 3rd hurricane in 13 months
Clip: S2024 E275 | 6:29
Watch 8:29
PBS News Hour
People in Lebanon fear echoes of all-out war with Israel
Clip: S2024 E274 | 8:29
Watch 4:18
PBS News Hour
Deadly floods submerge North Carolina towns in Helene’s wake
Clip: S2024 E274 | 4:18