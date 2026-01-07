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NOVA

Interview: T. Rex to Birds with Steve Brusatte

1hr 24m 42s

Paleontologist Steve Brusatte joins Hakeem Oluseyi for a dinosaur-packed conversation: the 100-million-year rise of the tyrannosaur dynasty, how one small lineage survived to become every bird alive today, and his experience as paleontology consultant on the Jurassic World films. Brusatte will be featured in NOVA's five-part documentary series Evolution, coming fall 2026.

Aired: 07/01/26
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 1:23:48
NOVA
Interview: Dark Matter = Black Holes? with David Kaiser
Dark matter may be primordial black holes from the Big Bang. David Kaiser explains.
Special: 1:23:48
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Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Stone Age Temple Mystery Preview
Surprising evidence at the world’s oldest temple overturns our understanding of human history.
Preview: S53 E6 | 0:30
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Rain Bombs Preview
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Preview: S53 E5 | 0:30
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NOVA
Mammal Origins Preview
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
Preview: S53 E4 | 0:30
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NOVA
Can Dogs Talk? Preview
Do speech buttons really allow dogs to talk to us? Scientists investigate.
Preview: S53 E3 | 0:30
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NOVA
Angkor: Hidden Jungle Empire Preview
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
Preview: S53 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:41
NOVA
When Earth Was Bombarded by Asteroids
What studying the surface of the Moon revealed about Earth’s apocalyptic youth.
Clip: S53 E1 | 3:41
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NOVA
Asteroids: Spark of Life? Preview
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Preview: S53 E1 | 0:30