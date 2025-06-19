© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
NOVA brings you stories from the frontlines of science and engineering, answering the big questions of today and tomorrow, from how our ancestors lived, to whether parallel universes exist, to how technology will transform our lives. Visit the official website to watch full-length documentaries, or explore our world through short-form video, on our digital publication NOVA Next.

Watch 3:06
NOVA
How Harvard Discovered It Has an Original Copy of the Magna Carta
They paid only $27.50 for it from a London bookseller in 1946.
Clip: S52 | 3:06
Watch 5:59
NOVA
This Giant Telescope Will Reveal The Universe in Unbelievable Detail
Go behind the scenes as NOVA visits the Vera Rubin Observatory in Chile.
Clip: S52 | 5:59
Watch 6:39
NOVA
The Science of Scratch-Offs: What Your Brain Can’t Resist
You probably won’t win big playing the Lottery but your brain may want to keep trying.
Clip: S52 | 6:39
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and PBS viewers.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • NOVA Season 52
  • NOVA Season 51
  • NOVA Season 50
  • NOVA Season 49
  • NOVA Season 48
  • NOVA Season 47
  • NOVA Season 46
  • NOVA Season 45
  • NOVA Season 44
  • NOVA Season 43
  • NOVA Season 42
  • NOVA Season 41
  • NOVA Season 40
  • NOVA Season 39
  • NOVA Season 38
  • NOVA Season 37
  • NOVA Season 36
  • NOVA Season 35
  • NOVA Season 34
  • NOVA Season 33
  • NOVA Season 32
  • NOVA Season 31
  • NOVA Season 30
  • NOVA Season 28
  • NOVA Season 27
  • NOVA Season 23
Watch 53:27
NOVA
Ultimate Crash Test: Impact
Forensic science is put to the test after the first-ever staged multi-vehicle pileup.
Episode: S52 E11 | 53:27
Watch 53:29
NOVA
Ultimate Crash Test: Countdown
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
Episode: S52 E10 | 53:29
Watch 1:36:42
NOVA
Critical Condition: Health in Black America
After centuries of pseudoscience, researchers examine the causes of racial health disparities.
Episode: S52 E9 | 1:36:42
Watch 53:41
NOVA
Secrets of the Forest
Follow scientists in a quest to understand how complex forest ecosystems can help cool our planet.
Episode: S52 E8 | 53:41
Watch 53:39
NOVA
Revolutionary War Weapons
Explore key military technologies in the American colonies’ fight for freedom.
Episode: S52 E7 | 53:39
Watch 53:32
NOVA
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Follow the investigation into the deadly container ship collision that closed the Port of Baltimore.
Episode: S52 E6 | 53:32
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Pompeii's Secret Underworld
Archaeologists uncover new truths about Pompeii, a wealthy Roman playground with dark secrets.
Episode: S52 E5 | 53:40
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Egypt's Tombs of Amun
A long-lost ancient cemetery opens the door to a unique period in Egyptian history.
Episode: S52 E4 | 53:40
Watch 53:35
NOVA
Dino Birds
Fossils reveal how birds survived the killer asteroid and became today’s only living dinosaurs.
Episode: S52 E3 | 53:35
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Extreme Airport Engineering
Follow the race to build a world-class airport on the site of one of America’s busiest flying hubs.
Episode: S52 E2 | 53:40
Extras
Watch 2:46
NOVA
What Fish Revealed About This Mysterious Grave
Could these bones be the last remains of a legendary Viking army?
Clip: S46 E10 | 2:46
Watch 2:50
NOVA
Why Are There Stone Tree Trunks in the Arctic?
Fifty-million years ago these rocks were trees and this Arctic tundra was a steamy swap.
Clip: S47 E1 | 2:50
Watch 2:28
NOVA
This Massive Skeleton Belongs to an Ancient Whale
At first, scientists thought it was a gigantic marine reptile.
Clip: S51 E1 | 2:28
Watch 2:01
NOVA
How Music is Made Up of Math
Pythagoras saw a connection between math, music, and nature.
Clip: S42 E7 | 2:01
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ultimate Crash Test: Countdown Preview
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
Preview: S52 E10 | 0:30
Watch 2:01
NOVA
Can Lemurs Count?
Researchers designed a test to see how well lemurs can compare quantities.
Clip: S42 E7 | 2:01
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Critical Condition: Health in Black America Preview
After centuries of pseudoscience, researchers examine the causes of racial health disparities.
Preview: S52 E9 | 0:30
Watch 3:04
NOVA
Why Just Planting Trees Won’t Save the Planet
Could restoring lost forests help slow climate change?
Clip: S52 E8 | 3:04
Watch 4:57
NOVA
How Deadly Was the Musket?
A team of experts put an 18th-century musket to the test — revealing how deadly it really was.
Clip: S52 E7 | 4:57
Watch 10:49
NOVA
The World’s First Combat Submarine
Its nickname was the “Turtle”.
Clip: S52 E7 | 10:49
