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Pacific Heartbeat

Season 13 Extended Trailer

Season 13 | 2m 20s

Pacific Heartbeat is an anthology series that provides viewers a glimpse of the real Pacific—its people, cultures, languages, music, and contemporary issues. Showcasing films from Micronesia, Melanesia, Polynesia, Australia, and their diasporic communities, the series draws viewers into the heart and soul of Pacific Islander experiences.

Funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the National Endowment for the Arts. Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:33
Pacific Heartbeat
Pacific Heartbeat: Family Playlist
Dive into Pacific Islander culture with Pacific Heartbeat: Family Playlist.
Preview: 0:33
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Hawai'i's Precious Resources
Three short films that encourage us to reflect on our relationship with the natural world.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Island Cowgirls
: Two Hawai‘i Island cowgirls dedicate their lives to caring for their family ranches.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Ola Hou: Journey to New York Fashion Week
A story of resilience, family, and all the things it takes to make a dream become reality.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Daughters of the Waves
Polynesian surfer girl, Vahine, has her sights set on Olympic gold.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
James & Isey
New Zealand treasures Isey and her son James invite viewers into their lives.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 56:46
Watch 56:45
Pacific Heartbeat
The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu
Discover the Hawaiian tradition of healing and gender diversity that is all but unknown.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 56:45
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
High Tide, Don’t Hide
Teenagers discover that activism, authority and awareness make for a steep learning curve.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 56:46
Watch 56:45
Pacific Heartbeat
Loimata, The Sweetest Tears
A chronicle of journeys - migration, spirituality, voyaging, healing and coming home.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 56:45
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Pacific Heartbeat | Season 10 | Promo
The promo for the tenth season of documentary series Pacific Heartbeat.
Preview: 0:30