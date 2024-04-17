© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Pacific Heartbeat is a national public television series of critically acclaimed documentaries that provides an authentic glimpse into the Pacific Islander experience. Creative and beautifully told stories about arts, culture and intimate human stories, the series features a diverse array of programs intended to draw viewers into the heart and soul of Pacific Island culture.

Pacific Heartbeat
Hawai'i's Precious Resources
Three short films that encourage us to reflect on our relationship with the natural world.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Daughters of the Waves
Polynesian surfer girl, Vahine, has her sights set on Olympic gold.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Island Cowgirls
: Two Hawai‘i Island cowgirls dedicate their lives to caring for their family ranches.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 56:46
Funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the National Endowment for the Arts. Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Pacific Heartbeat
Ola Hou: Journey to New York Fashion Week
A story of resilience, family, and all the things it takes to make a dream become reality.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu
Discover the Hawaiian tradition of healing and gender diversity that is all but unknown.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 56:45
Pacific Heartbeat
James & Isey
New Zealand treasures Isey and her son James invite viewers into their lives.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
High Tide, Don’t Hide
Teenagers discover that activism, authority and awareness make for a steep learning curve.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Loimata, The Sweetest Tears
A chronicle of journeys - migration, spirituality, voyaging, healing and coming home.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 56:45
Pacific Heartbeat
Tokyo Hula
Today it is estimated there are nearly 2 million people dancing hula in Japan
Episode: S10 E1004 | 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Stan
This breathtakingly honest and brave documentary follows 26-year-old musician Stan Walker
Episode: S10 E1003 | 56:46
Extras
Pacific Heartbeat
Pacific Heartbeat | Season 10 | Promo
The promo for the tenth season of documentary series Pacific Heartbeat.
Preview: 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Born This Way
Stories about transgender people in the Pacific Islands
Preview: S9 E903 | 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Power Meri
Power Meri follows Papua New Guinea's first national women's rugby league team
Preview: S9 E902 | 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Anote's Ark
The Pacific Island nation of Kiribati is one of the most remote places on the planet.
Preview: S9 E901 | 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Prison Songs | Promo
The inmates at Australia's Berrimah Prison share their feelings and faults through song.
Preview: S8 E1 | 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Leitis in Waiting | Promo
Tonga’s evolving approach to gender fluidity through the story of leiti Joey Mataele.
Preview: S8 E2 | 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Corridor Four | Promo
Challenging the American hero image in a portrait of 9/11 first-responder Isaac Ho’opi’i.
Preview: S8 E4 | 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Let's Play Music! Slack Key w/ Cyril Pahinui & Friends|Promo
Slack key musician Cyril Pahinui jams with some of the most talented musicians in Hawai‘i.
Preview: S8 E5 | 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Te Kuhane o te Tupuna | Promo
The people of Rapanui attempt to claim back what is theirs: land and a lava-rock image.
Preview: S8 E3 | 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Pacific Heartbeat | Season 8 | Promo
The promo for the eighth season of documentary series Pacific Heartbeat.
Preview: 0:30