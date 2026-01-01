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POV

Behind the Lens: For Venida, For Kalief

Season 39 Episode 2 | 1m 29s

Behind the Lens interview with For Venida, For Kalief director Sisa Bueno.

Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Extras
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens: Remake
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Clip: S39 E6 | 1:20
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 0:54
POV
Behind the Lens: Arrest the Midwife
Behind the Lens interview with Arrest the Midwife director Elaine Epstein.
Clip: S39 E5 | 0:54
Watch 2:57
POV
Trailer | How to Build a Library
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:57
Watch 1:17
POV
Behind the Lens: How to Build a Library
Behind the Lens interview with How to Build a Library directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
Clip: S39 E4 | 1:17
Watch 1:59
POV
Trailer | The Gas Station Attendant
Trailer for The Gas Station Attendant by director Karla Murthy.
Preview: S39 E3 | 1:59
Watch 1:29
POV
Behind the Lens: The Gas Station Attendant
Behind the Lens interview with The Gas Station Attendant director Karla Murthy.
Clip: S39 E3 | 1:29
Watch 4:20
POV
Trailer | For Venida, For Kalief
Trailer of For Venida, For Kalief by director Sisa Bueno.
Preview: S39 E2 | 4:20
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens: The Dating Game
Behind the Lens interview with The Dating Game director Violet Du Feng.
Clip: S39 E1 | 1:20