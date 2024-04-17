© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Since 1988, POV has been the home for the world’s boldest contemporary filmmakers, celebrating intriguing personal stories that spark conversation and inspire action.

Watch 2:23
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Then and Now
Janaki and her big sister Melissa talk about how they really feel about each other.
Special: 2:23
Watch 1:22:49
POV
unseen
Aspiring social worker faces the uncertainty of life as a blind, undocumented immigrant.
Episode: S36 E3616 | 1:22:49
Watch 2:27
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: The Family Equation
Lynn Weaver and his daughter talk about his father who worked as a janitor and chauffeur.
Special: 2:27
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 36
  • POV Season 35
  • POV Season 34
  • POV Season 33
  • POV Season 32
  • POV Season 31
  • POV Season 30
  • POV Season 29
  • POV Season 28
  • POV Season 27
  • POV Season 26
  • POV Season 25
  • POV Season 24
  • POV Season 23
  • POV Season 22
  • POV Season 21
  • POV Season 20
  • POV Season 19
  • POV Season 18
  • POV Season 17
  • POV Season 16
  • POV Season 15
  • POV Season 14
  • POV Season 13
  • POV Season 12
  • POV Season 11
  • POV Season 10
  • POV Season 9
  • POV Season 8
  • POV Season 7
  • POV Season 6
  • POV Season 4
  • POV Season 3
  • POV Season 2
  • POV Season 1
Watch 1:22:49
POV
unseen
Aspiring social worker faces the uncertainty of life as a blind, undocumented immigrant.
Episode: S36 E3616 | 1:22:49
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Brief Tender Light
At MIT, an alum follows four African students striving to become change agents for home.
Episode: S36 E3615 | 1:22:58
Watch 1:54:35
POV
How to Have an American Baby
An intimate look behind the closed doors of the Chinese birth tourism industry in the US.
Episode: S36 E3614 | 1:54:35
Watch 1:10:50
POV
Wisdom Gone Wild
In this reflection on aging and transformation, a woman with dementia reinvents herself.
Episode: S36 E3613 | 1:10:50
Watch 25:00
POV
POV Shorts: Boom and Bust
Two stories excavating distinct portraits of place, politics, and economy.
Episode: S36 E604 | 25:00
Watch 1:22:59
POV
Fire Through Dry Grass
An unlikely group of nursing home residents launch a movement during the pandemic.
Episode: S36 E3612 | 1:22:59
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Aurora's Sunrise
A teenage girl escapes a genocide and makes a meteoric rise to Hollywood stardom.
Episode: S36 E3611 | 1:22:58
Watch 1:23:00
POV
Murders That Matter
A Black Muslim mother vows to save all the other Black sons, on both sides of the gun.
Episode: S36 E3610 | 1:23:00
Watch 52:58
POV
Uýra – The Rising Forest
Uýra is a trans-indigenous artist on a journey of self-discovery in the Amazon forest.
Episode: S36 E3609 | 52:58
Watch 52:57
POV
Bulls and Saints
After 20 years in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home.
Episode: S36 E3608 | 52:57
Extras
Watch 1:44
POV
Behind the Lens: How to Have an American Baby
A message from the filmmaker.
Clip: S36 E3614 | 1:44
Watch 2:31
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: At First Glance
Partner, father, and giant among men.
Special: 2:31
Watch 15:07
POV
You Can't Stop Spirit
Black women create a space for freedom through the Baby Doll Mardi Gras masking tradition.
Special: 15:07
Watch 10:30
POV
Call Me Anytime, I'm Not Leaving the House
Two Ukrainian sisters separated by distance and war and a call that could be their last.
Special: 10:30
Watch 14:46
POV
Standing Above the Clouds
Native Hawaiian mother-daughter activists stand to protect their sacred mountain.
Special: 14:46
Watch 10:23
POV
The Body is a House of Familiar Rooms
A magical-realist exploration of life with chronic illness through footage and paintings.
Special: 10:23
Watch 7:15
POV
The Beautiful Colors of Jeremy Sicile-Kira
Jeremy Sicile-Kira uses painting to transcend his disability and communicate his dreams.
Special: 7:15
Watch 16:25
POV
All Riders
A close look at disabled New Yorkers fighting for accessibility on the MTA.
Special: 16:25
Watch 14:55
POV
I'm Free Now, You Are Free
A story about the reunion and repair between Mike Africa Jr and his mother Debbie Africa.
Special: 14:55
Watch 12:19
POV
Are You Down?
A portrait of the life and work of Jamaican New Yorker and visual artist Michael Richards.
Special: 12:19