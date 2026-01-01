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POV

Trailer | The Dating Game

Season 39 Episode 1 | 1m 36s

Trailer for The Dating Game by director Violet Du Feng.

Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
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Clip: S38 E14 | 1:16
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Trailer for Between Goodbyes by director Jota Mun.
Preview: S38 E14 | 1:59
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Trailer for A Mother Apart by director Laurie Townshend.
Preview: S38 E13 | 1:36
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Behind the Lens interview with A Mother Apart director Laurie Townshend.
Clip: S38 E13 | 1:34
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Behind the Lens interview with Porcelain War director Brendan Bellomo.
Clip: S38 E12 | 1:30
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Trailer for Porcelain War by directors Slava Leontyev and Brendan Bellomo.
Preview: S38 E12 | 2:13