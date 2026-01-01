God Bless America

Extras
Celebrate our nation’s heroes through both songs and stories of service in this musical special.
Celebrate our nation’s heroes through both songs and stories of service in this musical special.
Trace Adkins joins the U.S. Army Field Band in "Salute to Service 2025: A Veterans Day Celebration."
Trace Adkins joins the U.S. Army Field Band in "Salute to Service 2025: A Veterans Day Celebration."
Trace Adkins and The Six-String Soldiers perform "Still a Soldier."
Trace Adkins and The Six-String Soldiers perform "Somewhere in America."
"Battle Hymn of the Republic" performed by The U.S. Army Field Band and Angel Blue.
Join country music superstar Mickey Guyton for a heartfelt Veterans Day celebration.
Christian McBride and SGT 1st Class Hamilton Price perform "Centerpiece."
Craig Morgan performs with the US Army Field Band's Six String Soldiers.