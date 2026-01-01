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Sanditon

Sanditon Season 3 Preview

Season 3 | 31s

"A young woman has a right to choose her own destiny." Don't miss a second of the final season, premiering Sunday, March 19 at 9/8c.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:57
Sanditon
Episode 6 Scene
Charlotte has something important to discuss with Mr. Colbourne, but is she too late?
Clip: S3 E6 | 0:57
Watch 1:32
Sanditon
Episode 6 Scene: The Colbourne Brothers on Love
Samuel and Alexander, the brothers Colbourne, discuss their stances on love and marriage.
Clip: S3 E6 | 1:32
Watch 2:32
Sanditon
Charlotte & Colbourne: Happily Ever After
Relive Charlotte and Colbourne's epic love story from the start to the happy end.
Clip: S3 E6 | 2:32
Watch 2:03
Sanditon
The Best of Georgiana Lambe
Look back on some of Georgiana’s best fierce and funny moments throughout the years.
Clip: S3 E6 | 2:03
Watch 2:15
Sanditon
Iconic Moments: Colbourne's Proposal
Look back on one of the series’ most iconic moments: Colbourne's romantic proposal.
Clip: S3 E6 | 2:15
Watch 52:45
Sanditon
Episode 6
Charlotte struggles to share her true feelings. Georgiana’s worst fears are realized.
Episode: S3 E6 | 52:45
Watch 0:30
Sanditon
Episode 6 Preview
Charlotte struggles to share her true feelings. Georgiana’s worst fears are realized.
Preview: S3 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:35
Sanditon
Iconic Moments: Alison and Captain Fraser Find Love
Look back on one of the series’ most iconic moments: Alison and Frasers' big confessions!
Clip: S3 | 2:35
Watch 1:11
Sanditon
Episode 5 Scene
While Alexander and Charlotte search for Augusta, Lady Susan pays Samuel a visit.
Clip: S3 E5 | 1:11
Watch 1:43
Sanditon
Charlotte and Georgiana: Best Friends Forever
Through loves and scandals, Charlotte and Georgiana have always been best friends!
Clip: S3 E5 | 1:43