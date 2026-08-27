Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR | Fall 2026

Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3pm-6pm

Impression 5 Science Center

200 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI 48933

Registration opens Tuesday, October 6.

This free special event for kids and families focuses on being kind and thoughtful toward others.

Join Daniel Tiger, Katerina Kittycat, and Miss Elaina from the PBS KIDS® show Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood for photos and StoryTime with Mrs. Pizzo!

More fun for all!

Explore the Science Center

Donate to the Gear Up for Winter Drive for Child and Family Charities

for Child and Family Charities Meet the helpers who serve your community

Join activities with your caring neighbor organizations

Thank others for their help and service

Pick out a free book and receive fun giveaways (while supplies last)

Minors must be accompanies by parent/guardian.

About StoryTime with Mrs. Pizzo

Join Daniel Tiger, Katerina Kittycat, and Miss Elaina at WKAR StoryTime with Robin Pizzo. Read-along sessions will be held throughout the afternoon. Seating is limited.

Learn more about the Gear Up for Winter Drive HERE

Registration for this FREE event is recommended. Includes sign-up for one of several FREE available StoryTime sessions.

Registration opens Tuesday, October 6.

Minors must be accompanies by parent/guardian.

Activity Partners*

Coming soon!

*Participating partners and activities are subject to change

PARKING

There is limited available FREE parking in front and behind Impression 5 Science Center. There is also additional Downtown Lansing parking nearby.

CATA BUS STOPS

Impression 5 Science Center is a short walk from these CATA bus stops on Michigan Avenue.

EBD Michigan past Grand Ave Stop ID: 1672

WBD Michigan at Museum Drive Stop ID: 1745

Presented by

WKAR Public Media and Impression 5 Science Center

Supported by

PNC Grow Up Great

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is produced by Fred Rogers Productions.

DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD © 2012, The Fred Rogers Company. All rights reserved.