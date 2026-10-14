WKAR debuts second season of Streetlight Sessions

EAST LANSING, MI; Oct. 14, 2026 – WKAR Public Media at Michigan State has launched a second season of Streetlight Sessions, the digital series featuring Michigan-connected performing artists. Each episode presents songs and stories shared in the intimate space created by the glow of a corner streetlight.

The first episode of the new season is available now at youtube.com/@wkarofficial, at wkar.org, pbs.org and in the free PBS app. New episodes will be released every two weeks through Dec. 6.

Hip hop artist Joza opens season two bringing love, heartbreak and tropical vibes to the Streetlight Sessions stage. In conversation with producer and host Al Martin, Joza shares his journey navigating life as an emcee and pushing beyond his comfort zone.

“Season two of Streetlight Sessions is all about celebrating the incredible musical talent we have right here in Michigan and giving these artists a platform to share not just their music, but the stories that make them who they are,” said Martin. “What makes this series so special is the intimate connection between the artist and the audience, where every performance feels personal, authentic, and uniquely their own. I'm incredibly proud of what we've created, and I can't wait for viewers to discover the passion, creativity, and artistry that make Michigan's music scene so vibrant.”

Ahead in the new season, artist Hustleberryfin brings his eclectic pop sound and creative journey to Streetlight Sessions; and songwriter David Barrett performs the iconic “One Shining Moment” and shares new music under the streetlight.

More About Streetlight Sessions

The WKAR original digital series invites viewers to join artists in a moody, after-hours world – where a single streetlight cuts through the darkness and every note feels alive. In this cinematic setting, performances are immersive and stories unfold in real time, blending powerful music with honest conversation that reveals the soul behind the sound. The series debuted in March of 2026.

Streetlight Sessions is a production of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University.