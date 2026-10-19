City of East Lansing to host Early Voting Site at WKAR on Michigan State University campus

The East Lansing City Clerk has partnered with Michigan State University and WKAR Public Media to host an Early Voting Site on MSU’s campus at WKAR Studio A for the Nov. 3, 2026 Election.

This marks the second time WKAR has served as a voting center for East Lansing residents. In the 2024 Presidential Election, nearly 4,000 voters cast their ballots at WKAR.

WKAR Studio A is located in the Communication Arts and Sciences building, 404 Wilson Road. The Early Voting Site at WKAR will open on Monday, Oct. 19 and run daily through Sunday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. On Monday, Nov. 2, early voting hours will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Communication Arts and Sciences building is served by CATA bus routes 24, 25 (stop 4688) and 33 (stops 4988 and 4544). Parking is adjacent to the south lobby entrance of the Communication Arts & Sciences building in Trowbridge Ramp #5.

A second Early Voting Site will be held in the Banquet Room of the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road from Saturday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 1 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. On Monday, Nov. 2, early voting hours will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Community members who are registered to vote in the City of East Lansing may vote early at either Early Voting location, regardless of their regular polling location.

“We are grateful for our community partnerships that have allowed us to provide more than nine required days of Early Voting. All East Lansing residents can take advantage of 15 days of Early Voting at WKAR or 10 days at the Hannah Community Center,” said East Lansing City Clerk Emily Gordon. “Some residents may have East Lansing mailing addresses, but their jurisdiction is actually Lansing, Bath or Meridian Township. We encourage everyone to verify their voting location before coming out to vote by visiting the Secretary of State’s website at www.michigan.gov/Vote.”

Registered voters with an absentee ballot may tabulate their ballot at either early voting center or return it to one of the City’s five drop box locations:

East Lansing City Hall (north lot), 410 Abbot Road

East Lansing City Hall (inside Door 2 entrance), 410 Abbot Road

East Lansing Department of Public Works, 1800 E. State Road

MSU-CATA Transportation Center, 592 N. Shaw Lane

East Lansing Public Library, 950 Abbot Road

For more information, visit www.cityofeastlansing.com/elections.