WKAR debuts Curious About Civics as Election 2026 draws near

EAST LANSING, MI; Oct. 19, 2026 – WKAR Public Media at Michigan State has launched the latest in the Curious About series of video shorts for educators and caregivers to share with teens. In Curious About Civics, WKAR youth hosts talk with experts to explore core tenets of the system of government that has served this country for more than 250 years.

The first episode is available now at youtube.com/@wkarfamily, at wkar.org, and in the free PBS app. New episodes will be released weekly.

In that debut episode, host Julia is joined by Corey Rosser, a Michigan Teacher of the Year, as they explore questions such as: What are the origins of representational governments? How is learning about civics different than other social studies topics?

Future episodes explore questions such as: What is the difference between Federal and State Constitutions? How do elections work? How do the branches of government interact? They also explore our country’s history: How did the United States become an independent country? What influences contributed to the writing of the Declaration? What impact did the document have around the world?

More about the Curious About… Collection

Curious About Civics joins Curious About Careers and Curious About Michigan in the WKAR line-up of original programming for and hosted by today’s youth.

The Curious About… collection aligns with WKAR’s strategic goals to invest in people and the next generation. By translating youth experiences into accessible broadcast and digital content, WKAR aims to foster belonging, curiosity, and confidence in the next generation of viewers.

Curious About Civics is a production of WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University.