Conversations

WKAR and MPRN reporters discuss stories of the day.
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WKAR Analysis: Michigan campaigns kick into high gear before primary with rallies, endorsements and a debateThe Republican gubernatorial primary and the Democratic race for the state's open U.S Senate seat are the most high-profile contests for the August primary.
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WKAR Analysis: Whitmer signs her final budget, U.S. Senate primary race heats up and early in-person voting kicks offThis week, Whitmer signed her last budget as governor before her term ends, the U.S. Senate is heating up with less than two weeks before Election Day and early in-person voting begins Saturday.