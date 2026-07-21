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Abdul El-Sayed brings national Democrats, voters together in Lansing rally ahead of Michigan Senate primaryThousands gathered in Lansing as Abdul El-Sayed, William Lawrence, Bernie Sanders, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez focused on economic inequality, grassroots organizing, and the role of money in politics ahead of Michigan’s Senate primary.
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What Roth's Watching: Jackson could ban unattended items, Lansing City Clerk assures fair elections with public event & early in-person voting beginsThis week, Jackson City Councilmember will consider a proposal banning unattended items left in public, Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope invites community to see tabulator machines and early in-person voting begins.
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What Roth's Watching: Lansing weighs data center freeze, small community's library at risk & El-Sayed & Lawrence get boost from National progressivesThis week in mid-Michigan, Lansing City Council members will hold a public hearing on a proposed data center moratorium, in Aurelius a dispute over a funding agreement is putting a local library at risk and national progressives are stopping by the region to boost two Democratic congressional candidates ahead of the Aug. 4 primary.