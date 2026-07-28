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What Roth's Watching: Lansing ordinance on new ward, Farmers Market at the Capitol and it's the last full week before Aug. 4 PrimaryIt's a busy week as candidates running in the Aug. 4 primary enter their final campaign stretch before Election Day. Meanwhile, in Lansing, council member will hear an ordinance on the city's new ward. Plus, Farmers Market at the Capitol opens for the first time this year.
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What Roth's Watching: Lansing weighs data center freeze, small community's library at risk & El-Sayed & Lawrence get boost from National progressivesThis week in mid-Michigan, Lansing City Council members will hold a public hearing on a proposed data center moratorium, in Aurelius a dispute over a funding agreement is putting a local library at risk and national progressives are stopping by the region to boost two Democratic congressional candidates ahead of the Aug. 4 primary.
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This week, Michigan is continuing to celebrate America's 250th birthday with several events geared toward reflection and unity.
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This week in Mid-Michigan, legislators plan to hold a rally calling for stronger regulations for data centers, while commissioners in Ingham County discuss an ordinance opposing a transmission line project that would cut through a park and Lansing's annual Pride event kicks off this weekend.