© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

VIDEO: Mid-Michigan Lives at WKAR

Your PBS favorites, NPR and local news, politics, classical music, local sports, PBS KIDS and more live at WKAR. With WKAR General Manager Shawn Turner and members of the award-winning team at WKAR.