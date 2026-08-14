Back-to-school week is here. Take a tour of the new digs across mid-Michigan

For many students across mid-Michigan, the new school year is about to begin. For some, it will also mean walking into a brand-new school building for the first time.

Several districts across the region are opening new or substantially rebuilt schools this fall after years of planning and millions of dollars in voter-approved construction spending.

Charlotte students are among the first to return, followed by Holt students this week. Lansing and Okemos students head back the following week.

Around those first days are ribbon-cuttings, community events and the first chance for families to see some of the new spaces.

Okemos prepares to open a largely new Chippewa Middle School

One of the biggest school construction projects in the region is ready for students.

Okemos Public Schools is preparing to open the new Chippewa Middle School at 4000 Okemos Road.

The building is the first major new school to open as part of the district's $275 million bond program approved by voters in 2022.

Official election results show the proposal passed by a vote of 8,623 to 4,023.

District officials have said roughly 90% of Chippewa is new construction, rather than a conventional renovation. The district's construction plans called for modern classrooms, common learning areas and other updated educational spaces.

Earlier district and construction reporting placed the project's allocation at roughly $79 million, although subsequent construction packages have included costs associated with the district's broader building program.

Construction began in 2024.

Okemos Public Schools is also planning a community event connected to the new Chippewa building on Tuesday, Aug. 18, ahead of the start of classes.

Chippewa serves seventh- and eighth-grade students. According to the Okemos Public Schools calendar, students begin the 2026-27 school year Wednesday, Aug. 26, with a half day for K-12 students.

Chippewa is only the first piece of a years-long overhaul of Okemos school buildings.

According to district planning documents, Cornell Elementary School is targeted for a full rebuild on its current site, with an opening planned for fall 2028. Major work involving Kinawa Middle School is planned later in the district's bond program, with occupancy transitions targeted around 2030.

Holt students return to a new Sycamore Elementary

Students in Holt Public Schools return to class Wednesday, Aug. 19, according to the district's calendar.

For students at Sycamore Elementary School, it will also be their first school day in a new building.

Holt Public Schools celebrated the replacement school with a ribbon-cutting Aug. 13, less than a week before classes begin.

According to the district, the new Sycamore project includes new classrooms, instructional technology and classroom equipment. Holt's bond plans also call for a new playground, new parking lots, drives and walkways, and traffic-flow improvements intended to improve pedestrian safety.

District construction materials also describe upgraded heating and cooling systems and other safety and security improvements at the new facility.

Sycamore is part of a broader bond-funded construction program across Holt Public Schools.

The district says its larger bond program includes work at Washington Woods Middle School, Holt Junior High, Holt High School and other facilities.

Lansing's new Willow School gets its first students Aug. 26

Another major new school is ready on Lansing's north side.

The Lansing School District celebrated the opening of its new Willow School during a community event in July.

Now it's almost time for students.

Lansing students return Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Willow will welcome its first classes in the new building.

According to the Lansing School District, the new elementary school building cost approximately $40 million and was designed for about 500 students in grades K-8.

The district says the building covers 67,215 square feet and includes 18 classrooms.

The district's Willow project page lists an art lab, science labs, a music lab, gymnasium, cafeteria and outdoor classrooms among the building's features.

The district also says the building incorporates sustainability features including geothermal heating, solar orientation and solar panels.

According to Lansing schools, construction was funded through the district's $129.7 million voter-approved 2022 bond initiative, with approximately $40 million allocated to Willow.

Willow's opening is part of a larger effort to replace and modernize Lansing school buildings.

The district is also building a new Lewton Spanish Immersion School, a roughly $38 million facility expected to open in fall 2028.

A new school had already opened in Jackson County

The wave of new buildings began before summer vacation.

In Jackson County, Western School District opened its new Western Elementary School in Parma to students Feb. 3.

District planning materials describe the new building as approximately 135,000 square feet.

While Western isn't technically a fall 2026 opening, it is another example of significant school construction underway across the region this year.

Charlotte students are among the first back

Students in Charlotte Public Schools return Monday, Aug. 17, making them among the first mid-Michigan students back in classrooms for the 2026-27 school year.

Charlotte has also been completing work at Parkview Elementary School.

District project materials indicate the first phase of the Parkview work was completed in August.

The project is smaller in scale than the new Chippewa, Sycamore and Willow buildings, but it adds to the list of facility changes students will see as they return to class.

St. Johns prepares a new early childhood space

St. Johns Public Schools is also preparing a new home for its Little Wings Early Learning Center.

According to district materials, the renovated center is intended to serve infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children and provide early childhood education before kindergarten.

Unlike Chippewa, Sycamore and Willow, Little Wings is not a new K-12 school building. But the project represents another significant change to educational facilities around the region.

St. Johns students are scheduled to begin the school year Monday, Aug. 31.

A new private school is also opening in Lansing

A different type of new school is preparing to welcome students in Lansing.

Hope Christian School is launching a new private Christian school serving students from preschool through 12th grade.

The school is operating at Pennway Church of God, 1101 E. Cavanaugh Road.

According to the school's calendar, Hope Christian is planning a community picnic around the beginning of September and lists Sept. 8 as its tentative first day of classes.

Millions more in school construction are coming

The buildings opening this year represent only part of the construction underway across mid-Michigan.

Mason

Mason Public Schools is planning upgrades using money from a $66 million bond approved by voters.

District plans call for improvements to Mason High School's auditorium, renovations at Mason Middle School and construction of a new transportation facility.

The projects are expected to unfold over several years.

Jackson

Jackson Public Schools plans to demolish Reynolds Hall and construct an innovation center.

According to district plans, the center is intended to help prepare students for careers in areas including robotics, marketing and audiovisual production.

The district's plans also include adding air conditioning to schools that currently lack it and making improvements at Pathways alternative high school and Withington Stadium.

Stockbridge

Stockbridge Community Schools is moving forward with projects funded by $15 million in bonds approved by voters.

District plans include new roofs, computers and athletic improvements.

The district also plans a new building supporting agricultural science, Future Farmers of America and career and technical education programs.

Grass Lake

Grass Lake Community Schools is beginning work that includes a new middle school STEM/STEAM addition.

District plans also include technology upgrades, changes to elementary traffic flow and an indoor athletic facility.

Owosso

Owosso Public Schools voters approved a $37.9 million bond Aug. 4.

The district says the money is slated for infrastructure, safety and site improvements across the school system.

Back-to-school dates and events at a glance

Monday, Aug. 17



First day of school — Charlotte Public Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 18



Community event connected to the new Chippewa Middle School in Okemos

Wednesday, Aug. 19



First day of school — Holt Public Schools

First classes begin in the new Sycamore Elementary School

Wednesday, Aug. 26



First day of school — Okemos Public Schools, half day K-12

First school day for students in the new Chippewa Middle School

First day of school — Lansing School District

First school day for students in the new Willow School

Monday, Aug. 31



First day of school — St. Johns Public Schools

Tuesday, Sept. 8



Tentative first day — Hope Christian School

For students walking into Sycamore, Chippewa and Willow, years of bond proposals, planning meetings and construction are about to become something much simpler.

They're about to become their schools.