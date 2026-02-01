Voters fuel major school construction and upgrades across Mid-Michigan

Voter support for multi-million-dollar school bond proposals is bringing major changes to Mid-Michigan school districts this year.

In Jackson County, Western School District officials are opening a new elementary school for the first time in decades, barely three years after voters approved a $46 million bond proposal.

Western Elementary School opens to students Tuesday. The 135,000-square-foot, 52-classroom building sits on 55 acres on South Dearing Road, within view of Western High School, Western Middle School, and the district’s administrative headquarters.

The new school is good news for Travis Osborne and his son, Archer.

A 2011 graduate of Western High School, Osborne is hoping Archer, a first grader, will have many of the same experiences in the new school that he had while growing up in Western schools.

“My hope for my son is that he will be able to make good memories and grow here just like I did,” Osborne said during an open house for students in the first and fourth grades and their parents.

Parents and students walk around Western Elementary School during an open house.

Close to 1,200 students from three elementary schools, Bean, Warner, and Parma, will walk into the new building on the first day. Some 2,700 students attend Western School District schools.

The new elementary school will have climate-controlled classrooms, better lighting in classrooms and hallways, and less traffic congestion in the mornings and after school.

Richard Brown toured the library and other sections of the building with his daughter, Maybel Brown, a first grader, during a Tuesday open house for first and fourth graders.

"It's a beautiful structure," Brown said. "They definitely have done a good job in the building."

Superintendent Michael Smajda said he expects the new school to result in more collaboration between art, music, health and wellness, and STEM teachers because they will not have to travel from building to building anymore for classes.

Neither will the district's student intervention specialists who help students struggling with language arts, math, and other tough subjects.

“It’s going to be much more efficient to collaborate, much more efficient to share resources and team teach,” Smajda said.

1 of 6 — Western Front.jpg Western Elementary School officially opens to students this Tuesday. 2 of 6 — Western Classroom.jpg A Western Elementary School teacher welcomes a student and her family to her new classroom. 3 of 6 — Western Lobby.jpg Parents and students walk around Western Elementary School during an open house. 4 of 6 — Western Parent.jpg A parent and his daughter tour the Western Elementary School library during a Tuesday open house for first and fourth graders. 5 of 6 — Western Library.jpg Students and their parents tour the Western Elementary School library during an open house for first and fourth graders. 6 of 6 — Western Gym.jpg Students and their parents check out Western Elementary School's gymnasium during an open house for first and fourth graders.

MASON SCHOOLS

School districts in Ingham County and neighboring counties are also preparing to upgrade their buildings.

Mason Public Schools is planning to upgrade Mason High School's auditorium, renovate Mason Middle School, and build a new transportation facility with funds from a $66 million bond proposal voters approved in November.

Superintendent Dr. Gary Kinzer said the district plans to sell bonds this spring to fund the projects, which will take place over the next seven years.

In the meantime, Mason schools will continue to use funds from a 2017 bond to improve the middle school’s heating and cooling systems.

“We are deeply grateful to Mason voters for investing in our schools and our community,” Kinzer said.

ST. JOHNS PUBLIC SCHOOLS

St. Johns Public Schools is moving forward with plans to build an early learning center on West Tolles Drive to serve infants, toddlers, and preschool-aged children.

The school board approved the plans this month, six months after voters rejected the district’s $99.75 million bond proposal for the center and other building upgrades.

The district plans to fund the project through a non-voted bond of about $3 million. School officials say the funding is separate from voter-approved bonds supported through property taxes and will not increase or extend existing bonds paid by the community.

“This investment reflects our long-term commitment to students and families in the St. Johns community,” Superintendent Dr. Anthony Berthiaume said in a Jan. 13 press release.

“By creating a purpose-built Early Learning Center, we are strengthening the foundation of learning for our youngest students while using district resources in a thoughtful and responsible way,” he added.

JACKSON SCHOOLS

Major change is also in the works this year for Jackson Public Schools after voters approved a $126 million bond proposal for a new innovation center and building upgrades in November.

JPS is planning to demolish Reynolds Halland and build an innovation center to help prepare students for careers in robotics, marketing, audio visual, and other fields after high school.

The district's plan also includes equipping all JPS schools with air conditioning systems, something missing right now in Northeast, Hunt, and Dibble elementary schools, according to Kriss Gianetti, assistant superintendent of communication.

In addition, students will see improvements to Pathways, an alternative high school located inside Jackson High School.

Dungy Field at Withington Stadium is getting new lights and bleachers.

Superintendent Jeremy Patterson said some of the first improvements, more likely to parking lots and lighting systems, may start this summer.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for Jackson Public Schools,” Patterson said Thursday. “We’re just very grateful that our community has come alongside the school district to support the need to best support our students for their career readiness, the consistent learning experience, the safe schooling environment.”

STOCKBRIDGE SCHOOLS

Stockbridge Community Schools is also upgrading buildings.

Last November, voters in Ingham, Jackson, Livingston, and Washtenaw counties approved $15 million in bonds to remodel existing school buildings, construct new school structures, and improve athletic facilities.

As part of the upgrades, Stockbridge Junior/Senior High School, Heritage School, and Emma L. Smith Elementary School will get new roofs and new computers, usually laptops, for students and staff.

The district also will build a pole barn near the high school for its Ag Science, Future Farmers of America, and Career Technical Education programs, and replace the high school track.

Heritage is also getting new boilers, and Smith will upgrade its kitchen and cafeteria and renovate restrooms.

OTHER PROJECTS IN MID-MICHIGAN

Here are some of the other improvements expected to take place in Mid-Michigan over the coming years:



Lansing School District: The new Willow Elementary is expected to open this fall, while the district’s new Lewton Spanish Immersion School is scheduled to open in 2028.

Williamston Community Schools: A new softball facility has been under construction since last December. The district also plans to repave Williamston High School and elementary school parking lots and renovate high school floors.

Portland Public Schools: Plans to replace boilers, update auditoriums, and update water pumps and heat exchangers.

Northwest Community Schools (in Jackson): The district is upgrading Northwest Middle School with funds from a 2023 bond.

ACROSS THE STATE

In other parts of the state, Flint Community Schools has plans to build a new high school on the site of the former Flint Central High School, which closed in 2009, and a former elementary school.

In Kalamazoo County, Portage Public Schools are expected to open a new elementary school in 2028. And Grand Rapids Public Schools is planning to open a new elementary school in 2027.