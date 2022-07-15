© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

The King still draws a crowd at Michigan Elvisfest, one of largest in North America

By Niki Williams,
Vanessa Leroy
Published July 15, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT
Matt King performs onstage at the Michigan Elvisfest in Belleville, Mich., on Saturday, July 9. King has been performing as Elvis for 30 years; his first performance was when he was 14.
Niki Williams for NPR
Just a hunk, a hunk of burnin' love ... Forty-five years since his passing, The King can still draw a crowd. Last weekend, thousands converged at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Belleville, Michigan, to celebrate the life and work of Elvis Presley.

A woman reacts to Chris Ayotte onstage at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
Founded in 1999, The Michigan Elvisfest is one of the largest Elvis tribute festivals in North America. "This event is different from most Elvis festivals in that it is not a contest," said Mary Decker, who has organized the event for more than 17 years. "These artists are all here to honor the life and spirit of Elvis through their performances."

Steve Michaels of Milton, Ontario, Canada, performs at Michigan Elvisfest on Saturday, July 9.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
Contrary to popular belief, Elvis impersonators have existed since the mid-1950s, when Presley was just beginning his career. To make their performances as close as possible to "the King of Rock and Roll," later generations of impersonators purchased rhinestone-covered jumpsuits from Presley's own costume designer, Nudie Cohn.

Left: Robert Washington poses at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8. Washington has performed as Elvis since 1983. Right: Chris Ayotte after his performance Friday.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
Presley, aware of his many impersonators, supposedly said that the comedian Andy Kaufman, who performed as Elvis on Johnny Carson's Tonight Show in 1977, was his favorite.

Andy Kaufman as Elvis Presley during "The Andy Kaufman Special," which aired on ABC on Aug. 28, 1979.
ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
/
Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
The Michigan festival was canceled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making fans extra excited to see their favorite tribute artists back onstage.

Cindy Resovsky of Taylor, Mich., cheers for Matt King as he takes the stage at the Michigan Elvisfest on Saturday, July 9.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
Two women react to a performance at the Michigan Elvisfest on Saturday, July 9.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
Sandra Maciejewski flew from Fruitland, Florida, to see Cote Doenath, whose career she's followed for 19 years and whose face she wore on her T-shirt. Doenath, who performed as "Hawaiian Elvis" and "G.I. Elvis," is also from Florida and won the Elvis World Title in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2018.

Left: Rhonda Price of Ida, Mich., poses at the Michigan ElvisFest on Saturday, July 9. Right: Sandra Maciejewski of Fruitland Park, Fla., poses at the Michigan Elvisfest on Saturday. Maciejewski flew to Michigan just for the festival and to see her favorite performer, Cote Deonath, who is printed on her shirt.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
Many Elvis tribute artists began cultivating their performances early in life. Bryson Vines, a 6-foot-tall 14-year-old from Howell, Michigan, is the youngest performer to ever take the stage at the festival. Vines began working on his act at the age of seven.

Bryson Vines waits in a trailer before performing at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
As he prepared in his trailer, he shared how he got his start.

"My mom got me hooked," he said. "When I was seven, she put on some dusty Elvis 45s, and I immediately wanted to be like him — I wanted to have his charm and charisma. Elvis was the best entertainer of all time, and I like to honor that."

Bryson Vines, 14, of Howell, Mich., performs during "gospel hour" at the Michigan ElvisFest. Bryson is the youngest Elvis tribute artist to have ever performed at the festival — he first began performing when he was just 7 years old.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
With his deep baritone and in his pink blazer, Vines bore an uncanny resemblance to a teenage Elvis as he sang gospel songs and struck classic "King" poses. A crowd of mostly seniors cheered for him and sang along.

Jean Bobst of Circleville, Mich., shows her Elvis chain at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
Joseph Hall performs as G.I. Elvis at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8. Hall has been paying tribute to Elvis' legacy for 16 years.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
Two women wait out the rain at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
Left: Joyce Fitchett of Hale, Mich., shows off her homemade dress at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8. Right: Stephanie Layne of Southgate, Mich., shows off her Elvis Presley signature tattoo at the Michigan Elvisfest on Saturday, July 9.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
David Allen of Dallas, Texas, performs at the Michigan Elvisfest on Saturday, July 9.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
A couple waits between performances at the Michigan Elvisfest on Saturday, July 9.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
Left: Brenton Downs of Waterford, Mich., poses at the Michigan Elvisfest on Saturday, July 9. Right: Bill Dyde strikes a pose at the Michigan Elvisfest on Saturday.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
Robert Washington poses at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8. Washington has performed as Elvis since 1983.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
Tim Jones and his son Jeremiah Johnson of Defiance, Ohio, pose at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
Tom Byrd of Dundee, Mich., poses at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
Gary Trudgen and Karen Wrist of St. Claire Shores, Mich., share a kiss at the Michigan Elvisfest on Saturday, July 9.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
Chris Ayote onstage at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
An Elvis sign glows at the Michigan Elvisfest on Friday, July 8.
/ Niki Williams for NPR
/
Niki Williams for NPR
Niki Williams
Vanessa Leroy
