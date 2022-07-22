© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Michigan appeals court refuses to declare Ryan Kelley ineligible to be governor

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published July 22, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT
headshot of Ryan Kelley wearing a suit
Ryan D. Kelley for Governor of Michigan

The Michigan Court of Appeals has rejected a request to have Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley declared ineligible to be governor.

The request asked for Kelley to be barred under the “insurrection clause” of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, saying Kelley cannot hold state or federal office because he was part of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The clause says no person can hold state or federal office if they've previously taken an oath to support the Constitution and then "engaged in insurrection or rebellion."

Kelley been charged with four federal misdemeanors, but the Michigan Court of Appeals refused the case because Kelley has not been convicted of any of those charges.

From the order: “We express no opinion whether Kelly engaged in ‘insurrection or rebellion’ or whether Kelley is qualified to serve as a gubernatorial candidate as a result.”

The three-judge panel also said the request to have Kelley declared ineligible to be governor came too close to the August 3 Republican primary.

The insurrection clause was added to the Constitution in the aftermath of the Civil War to bar former confederates from holding state or federal offices.

Tags

WKAR News Election 2022
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE