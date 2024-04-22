Tattooing Fundraiser Leaves Permanent Reminder of Community

In the days following the shooting at Michigan State University’s campus on Feb. 13, 2023, Corey Warren knew he needed to do something.

Warren is the owner of Ink Therapy, a tattoo shop in Lansing. He, with the help of his wife Brittini and the artists in the shop, set up a fundraiser called “Ink 4 MSU.” “We really wanted to raise money to go directly to the families that were impacted,” Warren said.

Supporters were able to get pre-designed Michigan State University tattoos in either black or green ink for $40. People could also get a standard piercing for the same price.

In the course of two days, the shop put together 400 tattoos and piercings. Each family received just over $2,000.

Dr. Allyn Shaw, Assistant Vice President for Student Development and Leadership at the university, coordinated getting the money to the eight families of the victims.

“I was amazed at the Mid-Michigan community who came out for [Warren’s] fundraiser,” Shaw said.

“It wasn’t a day to get piercings,” Warren said. “It was a day to give back.”

Karina Prieto is a junior at Michigan State University. When she got her tattoo, a cross in green ink, Prieto said she waited in line behind hundreds of people.

“There were so many people,” she said. “It more so reminds me of the way that we all kind of came together as one after something so horrible.”

Prieto is a California native and didn’t realize how huge the Spartan community was until after the shooting.

“Seeing all the support that poured out and actually seeing how big the community really is and how connected it is,” Prieto said, “[it] just was really comforting.”

Prieto credits her healing from the shooting to the support she received from the community. “From it came something really beautiful,” she said. “I feel like it’s a stronger bond that won’t ever go away because we all experienced it together.”

Michigan State University is offering reflective spaces, service opportunities, and counselors on the anniversary of the shooting for those affected by the tragedy.

