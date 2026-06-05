UAW backs El-Sayed over other Democrats running for US Senate

The United Auto Workers union on Friday endorsed Abdul El-Sayed in the Democratic primary for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat. The endorsement is a major catch since the UAW has hundreds of thousands of active and retired members and is a huge player in Democratic politics in Michigan.

“Together, we’re going to take on corporate greed, rebuild an economy that works for working people, strengthen collective bargaining, and ensure that the future of Michigan manufacturing is built right here by union workers,” El-Sayed said in a press release. “Solidarity forever.”

The UAW cited El-Sayed’s support of a “Medicare for all” single-payer health system, banning stock buybacks, and his refusal to accept corporate PAC donations among its reasons for backing him.

U.S. Representative Haley Stevens and state Senator Mallory McMorrow have both courted and won union endorsements. But the UAW endorsement is the big prize in winning support from organized labor, said Oakland University political science professor David Dulio.

“The UAW is a behemoth in the labor world,” he said. “Everybody takes notice of what the UAW does in their endorsements and how they get involved in politics.”

It could prove decisive in a tight, three-way race, he said, and while there is no guarantee that rank-and-file members will go along with the recommendation, it does suggest Democratic activists are leaning to the left.

“I think it is another piece of evidence that the progressive wing of the Democratic Party is getting stronger and stronger,” he said.

That may be due in part to the fact that the UAW is no longer focused exclusively on manufacturing. The union has also organized locals that represent government employees, casino workers, and college and university staff and faculty.

A spokesperson for Stevens said she intends to lean into her work in manufacturing, including on President Barack Obama’s auto industry rescue task force.

“Haley Stevens has spent her career fighting for Michigan manufacturing, our auto industry, and the workers who keep our economy moving,” said Joetta Appiah.

McMorrow’s campaign spokesperson said the UAW is one of many unions.

“Mallory has always stood with working Michiganders,” said Jackson Boaz. “She’s grateful to have earned the support of multiple national unions – and we will continue to make the case to every Michigander about why Mallory is the only candidate who can win the primary, unite the party, and defeat Mike Rogers in November.”

Former U.S. Representative Mike Rogers is running unopposed for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination.

The UAW also endorsed Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for the Democratic nominee for governor. She is considered the frontrunner over Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. The union did not offer endorsements in either of the Republican primaries.