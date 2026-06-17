Senate candidate El-Sayed launches TV ad campaign

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is the first campaign in his primary race to directly spend on TV ads.

TV ads are already running in support of his opponents, state Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) and Congresswoman Haley Stevens (D, MI-11).

Third-party groups booked those ads rather than the campaigns themselves, according to the data site AdImpact . That includes the United Democracy Project supporting Stevens, and Yes MI Action Committee supporting McMorrow.

El-Sayed campaign spokesperson Roxie Richner said her candidate can overcome the gap in outside support by traveling the state and meeting voters face-to-face.

“We will continue to do that despite the millions in outside spending coming in for some of our opponents. I think Michiganders can see through that and they’re looking for people that represent them rather than corporations or special interests,” Richner said.

The new El-Sayed ad highlights moments from his childhood growing up in Michigan playing school sports, as well as his work as a public health official and relationship with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who features prominently.

It’s on theme with the commercials that support his opponents. For example, a pro-Stevens ad heavily features her time working with former President Barack Obama on his auto rescue efforts. A pro-McMorrow ad shares highlights from her time in the state Senate fighting for Democratic causes in the culture war.

The El-Sayed campaign said his ads will air around Grand Rapids, Flint, and Detroit. The timing comes as Michigan prepares for the first days of mail-in primary voting later this month.

Polling has consistently shown the Democratic Senate primary race to be close. Whichever candidate comes out will need to double down on TV presence to keep up with presumed Republican candidate, former Congressman Mike Rogers.