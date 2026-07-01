Lansing police increasing patrols, surveillance of city parks after shootings

Lansing police are increasing patrols and installing temporary cameras at city parks following a series of three shootings early Monday morning.

A 22-year-old man drove himself from Frances Park to a local hospital around with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to two additional shootings that morning. Police Chief Robert Backus said officers at Frances Park heard the gunshots and called them in.

The other shootings occurred at St. Joseph Park. A 20-year-old woman and 15-year-old East Lansing High School student Deron James were wounded.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. James was pronounced dead at the scene.

The number of shootings in Lansing this year is on par with the number at this time last year.

Between Jan. 1, 2025, and July 1, 2025, Lansing saw 21 non-fatal shootings and four fatal shootings. During the same time span this year, Lansing has seen 22 non-fatal shootings and three fatal shootings.

“Of course, I'd like those numbers to be lower, but I don't think that what happened on Monday is something to say that we're failing,” Backus said. “In fact, I know that the conversations that have happened this week already, and the conversations that will happen even more today, show that people are even more invested than ever in making sure that we're addressing violent crime from a community standpoint.”

On Wednesday, Backus announced that the Lansing Police Department is installing temporary cameras at Frances and St. Joseph Parks, as well as some additional public parks, to increase security.

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The department is also increasing patrols in the vicinity and putting up gates to impede access overnight.

“A pattern lately has been people using parks after hours to meet up,” Backus said. “It's a significant challenge to us, because our parks are designed to be accessible.”

He added, “It's important for people to know that our parks close at sunset, and we do have ordinances about being in a park after dark, which we will enforce.”

A violation of the Lansing parks ordinance is considered a municipal civil infraction, which can incur a fine.

The police department will also be introducing a “night watch,” according to Assistant Chief Eric Brattle.

“It's a handful of officers using our focused deterrence strategies to focus solely on these identified problem areas,” Brattle said. “As you can imagine, right now it's the parks.”

Brattle said the night watch will also focus on additional “hot spots,” such as river trails and the downtown area.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor stressed that it's important for parents and guardians to discourage their children from violating park ordinances.

“We need folks to tell us, and we need folks to tell their young people, don't go into a park at three in the morning,” Schor said, “especially when there's gun play involved.”

There will also be an increased presence of police patrols through the summer, with a significant increase on the Fourth of July.

This Saturday, more than 80 officers will be patrolling downtown Lansing, with another 50 officers on the road.

“It’s important that the public know this number, and that they know our strategies, because we want them to know they will be safe, and we will be here,” Backus said.