Red Cross urges Mid-Michigan residents to donate blood during summer shortage concerns

The American Red Cross is encouraging Michiganders to donate blood this summer as vacations and outdoor activities can make it more difficult to maintain an adequate blood supply.

Scot Dinsmor, who works in blood donor recruitment for the American Red Cross, said summer presents challenges for blood collection efforts because many people are traveling while the need for blood remains constant.

"You know, so many Michiganders like to take time off and get away, and you know we're very lucky that we get to go up north and enjoy what the entire season has to offer," Dinsmor said.

He said the Red Cross refers to the summer months as "trauma season" because increased outdoor activity can lead to more accidents and injuries.

"With that it's more, it's more of a challenge for us to recruit donors to come in during that time of that increased risk activity," Dinsmor said.

Hospitals continue to rely on blood donations for emergency situations, surgeries and treatments for patients with illnesses such as cancer and leukemia.

While O-negative and O-positive blood types are often in high demand because they can be used in emergency situations, Dinsmor said all blood types are needed.

"Really all blood types are needed, and that's just a and ask to all who can donate to join us in donating, so that we can ensure that no matter what the blood supply is a healthy one," he said.

In Michigan, individuals can donate blood at age 16 with parental consent and at age 17 without consent. Dinsmor said there is no upper age limit for donation, although some illnesses or medications may temporarily prevent a person from donating.

The Red Cross is partnering with Neighborhood Michigan Ford Dealers through its Roll Up & Give campaign, which is hosting blood drives at Ford dealerships throughout Michigan this summer.

According to Dinsmor, participation has expanded significantly from last year.

"We were very fortunate last summer we partnered, and we had about a dozen participants with the four dealerships. This summer it's in excess of 30," he said.

The blood drives are taking place across the state, including in the Greater Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Lansing areas, as well as communities in northern Michigan.

Dinsmor said the partnership builds on a relationship that dates back more than a century.

"Our first fleet of vehicles that we had with the Red Cross was Model T's donated by Henry Ford," he said.

The Red Cross continues to emphasize the ongoing need for blood donations.

"Every two seconds, somebody needs blood, one unit of blood can help save more than one life," Dinsmor said.

He added that donated blood has a limited shelf life.

"Blood has a shelf life of 42 days," he said.

The donation process typically takes between 45 minutes and an hour from registration through refreshments after donating. Dinsmor encouraged prospective donors to drink plenty of water and eat iron-rich foods before their appointments.

"The need for blood is constant," he said.

Eligible donors can schedule an appointment through the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.