Small Ingham County library faces closure over budget dispute

The Capital Area District Library branch in Ingham County's Aurelius Township may only see around 1,500 visitors a month, but with an overall community population under 5,000, it's a beloved institution.

That’s part of what alarmed CADL Board Chair Quinn O’Donnell when she received word from the township June 10 that the library was being issued a 90-day termination notice — as well as a new budget proposal.

“We were a little bit surprised," she said. “We have been under the assumption that we've been working together.”

CADL and Aurelius Township have been reviewing how they split the maintenance costs for the building on South Aurelius Road, which also serves as Aurelius Township Hall, since March.

However, little progress has been made, and now both parties have until early September to reach an agreement, or the local library will be ousted from the building.

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If the Aurelius branch were to close, the closest library for Aurelius residents would be nearly 10 miles away in downtown Mason.

“It would be outside of the township,” O’Donnell said. “The needs of downtown Lansing are different than the needs of Holt, are different than the needs of Leslie, are different than the needs of Aurelius.”

O’Donnell added that the Aurelius library even sees out-of-town guests on a regular basis.

“It seems like the Aurelius branch is special in that regard,” she said. “Their staff does a fantastic job with their programming and making programming that is just fabulous for the kids.”

She also said there was no benefit to Aurelius residents in getting rid of the library, as the library millage is county-wide, and residents would still be required to pay, whether they had a local branch.

The CADL Board issued a counterproposal to Aurelius Township on July 7.

The Aurelius Township Board of Trustees is expected to respond to CADL’s counterproposal at a public meeting Tuesday, July 14, at 7 p.m.

WKAR News has reached out to the Aurelius Township Board of Trustees for comment.

Aurelius Township’s Proposal

The library would not be allowed to dispose of trash on township premises. Trash removal would not be provided by Aurelius Township, and the library could not use Granger Waste Services, which the township uses.

The library would pay 35% of the total cost of heating and lighting of the building, as well as the lighting of the parking lot.

The library would be required to provide its own custodial services.

The library could not use the water cooler in the Aurelius Township breakroom. Instead, the library would use the hallway drinking fountain or purchase its own water cooler.

The library would pay community rates for use of the Township Hall — $100/day — and be required to follow all rental rules.

Capital Area District Library’s Counterproposal