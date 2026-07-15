MSU faculty vote finds no confidence in Board, but trust in Guskiewicz to lead

About a quarter of Michigan State University faculty members have no confidence in the Board of Trustees to "effectively oversee" the school.

But there is more support in President Kevin Guskiewicz's leadership.

The Academic Congress on MSU recently weighed in on two resolutions asking if faculty members had "confidence and trust" in both Guskiewicz and the Board.

The vote came after Guskiewicz announced in May he would be leaving MSU to lead Clemson and then backtracked on that decision in early July.

The move to call the vote caused tension among professors with some calling it too early, or even "classless." They believe Guskiewicz and the Board deserved a chance to work together again before faculty members cast judgement.

There are 4,103 voting members of the Academic Congress, 34% of them cast ballots on the resolutions.

On the resolution asking faculty if they lacked confidence Guskiewicz's ability to effectively lead MSU, 522 voted yes, 740 voted no and 132 abstained.

On the other resolution asking faculty if they lacked confidence in the Board to oversee MSU, 1,199 voted yes, 120 voted no and seven abstained.

The resolutions are non-binding and come with no further action.

"The results provide data from a key constituency on campus that the President and Board of Trustees can use as they continue to lead this institution forward," wrote the Steering Committee of the Academic Congress in a statement.