Michigan lettuce grower highlights safety practices amid cyclosporiasis investigation

As Michigan health officials investigate a growing outbreak of cyclosporiasis that has been linked to lettuce and salad greens, a West Michigan greenhouse grower is emphasizing the food safety measures it uses to produce leafy greens.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said early investigation results indicate lettuce or salad greens may be a source of the outbreak, although no specific grower, supplier or type of produce has been identified. More than 2,600 cases had been reported statewide as of July 13, according to the agency.

At Revolution Farms by Peckham in Caledonia, Assistant Vice President of Horticulture Tim Vogelzang said the company's enclosed greenhouse growing system is designed to reduce contamination risks.

"Our greenhouse is fully enclosed, which is a very different procedure than, or a different growing process than most farms have," Vogelzang said. "We have screens. We have glass rooftops, so we grow indoors year-round."

The facility uses LED grow lights, beneficial insects for pest control and an automated nutrient film growing system that minimizes human contact with the crop.

"None of the lettuce has to be handled by human hands from seed all the way to harvest," Vogelzang said.

Water used in production comes from wells and is processed through reverse osmosis before nutrients are added and delivered directly to plant roots.

"This growing process ensures that we are supplying the plants with the water and the nutrients that they need directly to the root system," Vogelzang said. "We do not topical apply any water to the plants, so that ensures a lot more food safety because water can introduce a lot of different pathogens."

Cyclosporiasis is caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. Health officials say people become infected by consuming contaminated food or water. Symptoms can include severe watery diarrhea, bloating, fatigue and nausea. The source of the current outbreak remains under investigation.

Vogelzang said outbreaks involving produce can create concerns for consumers, but he believes they also encourage people to ask more questions about where their food comes from.

"We want our customers to say, hey, where did I get this produce? Where was it grown? How was it grown? And how was it packaged?" he said.

He said Revolution Farms handles production from seeding through packaging within a single facility and maintains food safety certifications that exceed federal requirements.

"We have a very high level of food safety certification that we meet. It far exceeds the FDA rules, and we go through annual third-party audits and regular inspections."

The company sells lettuce and leafy greens through Meijer stores and several food service distributors that supply restaurants, universities and health care facilities throughout Michigan.

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As investigators continue working to identify the source of the outbreak, Vogelzang said his team is closely monitoring developments.

"As we've all heard, there's been a higher count of cases this year. They have not been able to pinpoint where it's coming from," he said.

While the company cannot test for every potential contaminant, Vogelzang said its growing methods are designed to reduce exposure risks.

"It comes from human contact with the produce. But we are, you know, we minimize that as much as we can," he said. "We make sure that the produce isn't touched more than once."

Vogelzang said consumers looking for the company's products should watch for the Revolution Farms label and greenhouse-grown designation.

"Greenhouse grown is indoors. It's also a much higher safety standard than what field grown products are available," he said.

He added that food safety extends beyond the farm.

"Food safety is a shared responsibility. It starts on the farm and in our greenhouse, but it continues through the harvesting, the processing, the packaging, the transportation, the retail handling, and ultimately in everyone's kitchens."