Jackson growth plan credited with attracting residents, investment and development

Jackson is seeing signs of growth after decades of population decline, and local leaders say a long-term community vision is helping build momentum.

According to the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, the city of Jackson grew in population last year for the first time on record in 75 years. The village of Brooklyn also ranked among Michigan's five fastest-growing villages.

Chamber President and CEO Ryan Tarrant said those gains are being supported by Drive Jackson, a 20-year community vision plan launched in February and shaped by input from more than 1,300 residents. The initiative focuses on housing, education, economic development, quality of place, public safety and community well-being.

"We want to make sure that that's not a blip, and that's something that's long standing," Tarrant said.

The plan was developed using more than 6,000 community data points and outlines four major goals and 54 strategies intended to guide Jackson County's growth over the next two decades.

Five months after its launch, Tarrant said several projects connected to the initiative are already producing measurable results. The Chamber estimates projects tied to Drive Jackson will generate more than $52 million in economic impact over the next three years.

Among them is the Grow Jackson food hub and farm stop project at the Jackson Armory. The project includes a food hub, farmers market operations and additional visitor amenities. Chamber officials estimate the initiative could generate more than $23 million in economic impact over three years.

Another project, RX Kids, provides financial support to expectant mothers and families with newborns in the city of Jackson and Blackman Township. The program provides $1,500 during pregnancy and an additional $500 per month during a child's first six months, regardless of income. Local partners raised more than $300,000 to secure matching state funding. The program is expected to generate more than $11 million in economic impact over three years, according to Chamber estimates.

The Chamber is also leading Build in Jackson, a talent attraction and retention initiative targeting residents ages 18 to 35. The program works alongside the city's 100 Homes initiative, which offers up to $60,000 in down payment assistance for eligible homebuyers.

Tarrant said nine of the program's first 10 participant slots have already been filled, with some homes already under construction. Participants include residents relocating from elsewhere in Michigan as well as families moving from Tennessee and North Carolina.

"And so, you know, this has become a draw not only in the region but across state lines, which is something we haven't seen in a number of years in the city of Jackson," Tarrant said.

Looking ahead, Tarrant said improving educational outcomes, particularly third-grade reading proficiency, could become a future focus area for Drive Jackson. He said community leaders are exploring pilot programs that could help prepare students for long-term workforce success.

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce's leadership of the Drive Jackson initiative was recognized this week when the organization received the 2026 Chamber of the Year award from the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives during its annual convention in New Orleans.

Tarrant said the recognition reflects broader community efforts already underway throughout Jackson County.

"Every citizen, every nonprofit, every business organization in our community can see themselves in it and can identify projects that they can get involved in and really start to move the needle for our community," he said.