Michigan early voting begins Saturday ahead of August primary election

Michigan voters will have another option to cast their ballots starting Saturday as early voting begins statewide ahead of the Aug. 4 primary election.

The early voting period runs for nine consecutive days through Aug. 2 and allows voters to cast ballots in person before Election Day.

Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie says early voting was introduced in Michigan in 2024 to provide voters with more flexibility.

“We brought early voting into the state in 2024 to give voters more options,” Edevbie said.

Voters have several choices this election cycle. They can vote early in person, submit an absentee ballot, or cast their ballot on Election Day.

At an early voting site, voters can either request and complete a ballot on-site or bring an absentee ballot and place it directly into a tabulator.

Edevbie says the choice often comes down to voter preference.

“Some people love absentee voting because they like to vote by mail,” Edevbie said. “Others want to vote early, but they want to do so in person.”

Election officials say early voting locations and hours can vary by community. Edevbie reminds voters that an early voting site may not be the same location as their Election Day polling place.

“You can go to michigan.gov/vote and find your early vote location for the nine days of early voting,” Edevbie said.

During the 2024 general election, more than 1.3 million Michiganders voted early for the first time, according to the Michigan Department of State.

Edevbie says election officials continue working with local clerks across the state to make sure early voting remains secure and accessible.

The early voting period includes weekends, with locations open for at least eight hours each day during the nine-day window.

If you do not have proper photo identification, the Secretary of State's website says voters should remember to bring an acceptable form of photo identification, but, can still vote after signing an Affidavit of Voter Not in Possession of Picture Identification.

Voters can also check registration status, early voting locations and Election Day polling places at Michigan.gov/vote.