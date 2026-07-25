Michigan early voting begins today

Today, Michigan voters can head to the polls for early voting ahead of the Aug. 4 primary election.

This is just one of many ways Michigan voters have to cast their ballots.

The nine-day early voting period runs through Aug. 2 and allows voters to cast ballots in person before Election Day. Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie says the option was added in 2024 to give voters more flexibility.

Voters can choose to cast a ballot early in person, vote by absentee ballot, or wait until Election Day. At an early voting site, voters can request and complete a ballot on-site or bring an absentee ballot and insert it directly into a tabulator.

Edevbie says the best option depends on what works for each voter, with some preferring the convenience of voting by mail while others want the experience of voting in person before Election Day.

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Early voting locations and hours vary by community. Election officials remind voters their early voting location may be different from their Election Day polling place.

Voters can find their early voting site, check registration status and view polling locations at Michigan.gov/vote.

More than 1.3 million Michigan voters cast ballots early during the 2024 general election, the first statewide election with early voting available.

Edevbie says election officials continue working with local clerks to ensure the process remains secure and accessible.

The early voting period includes weekends, with locations required to be open for at least eight hours each day during the nine-day period.

Voters who do not have an acceptable photo ID can still cast a ballot after signing an Affidavit of Voter Not in Possession of Picture Identification.

