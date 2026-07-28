Farmers Market at the Capitol returns to Lansing with 60-plus Michigan vendors

The Farmers Market at the Capitol is under way today in downtown Lansing, bringing more than 60 Michigan vendors to the Capitol lawn for the first of three markets planned this summer.

The annual event, now in its 21st season, runs until 2 p.m. at the Michigan State Capitol and features fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, honey, maple syrup, flowers, meats, jams, soaps and other Michigan-made products. Food trucks will also be on site along Capitol Avenue.

The market arrives as state health officials continue investigating a statewide cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to contaminated produce. Health officials have said the investigation has not been linked to any Michigan farm or farmers market.

Hailey Lamb, communications director for the Michigan Farmers Market Association, said food safety practices remain important whether an outbreak is underway or not.

“Thoroughly washing all your produce, ideally just before you consume it, is always a good idea,” Lamb said.

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Lamb said the market gives consumers an opportunity to connect directly with growers and learn more about where their food comes from.

“When we chat local, you know that your food is coming fresh from the fields and is minimally handled. Some products may have even been harvested that very morning,” she said.

According to Lamb, about 7,000 people attended the three Farmers Market at the Capitol events in 2025.

The Michigan Farmers Market Association describes the Capitol markets as a showcase for Michigan food and agricultural products and a way to highlight the importance of supporting farmers, agricultural businesses and community marketplaces.

The event is free to attend. Organizers say the market accepts SNAP Bridge Cards and Double Up Food Bucks, while select vendors also accept Senior Project FRESH and other nutrition assistance benefits.

Additional Farmers Market at the Capitol events are scheduled for Aug. 25 and Sept. 22.

WKAR is a proud sponsor of this year's event.

