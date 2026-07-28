Lansing revives debate over Cesar Chavez Avenue renaming

Lansing’s City Operations Committee is reconsidering the name of Cesar Chavez Avenue after allegations of child sexual abuse involving the late labor activist surfaced earlier this year.

The street — originally Grand River Avenue — was renamed in 2018 to honor the United Farm Workers founder. Now, city leaders are revisiting that decision and weighing next steps.

Now, Lansing is revisiting that decision and considering next steps.

Discussions began in late March, when Councilmember Trini Pehlivanoglu announced she had drafted a resolution to rename the avenue. The draft was never formally introduced, and the City Operations Committee moved to table the idea.

Last week, after four months, the committee moved to reopen the conversation.

Councilmember Ryan Kost says the community’s tone has shifted since the debate first began.

“When we started this conversation, the entire nation was mourning. Cesar Chavez was a hero to millions,” Kost said. “Not just farm workers, but millions of Americans. He was one of my personal heroes, and I have, in my 38 years on this planet, learned that our heroes are the ones that break our hearts every time.”

Kost says the initial urgency around a name change has eased as residents have had more time to process the allegations and share their perspectives.

He adds that the committee is trying to move deliberately as it gathers input.

“It's tough to gage with such an emotionally charged issue where people end up landing, and that's why this committee has tried to be thoughtful and very methodical with how we're doing this process,” Kost said.” There's no race to get this done versus making sure that we get it right.”

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Other local institutions are also considering renaming spaces named after Chavez, such as Michigan State University.

The MSU library says a new committee is now leading a full rebranding process of its Chavez Collection, which was established by emeritus Diana Rivera in 1995.

The “Chavez Collection Rebranding Committee” recently shared details for a town hall on Aug. 20, giving mid‑Michigan residents a chance to reflect and suggest new names.

Lansing Community College, too, is reviewing the name of its Cesar Chavez Multicultural Academic Center.

During a Board of Trustees meeting in June, LCC President Dr. Robinson announced that Chavez’s name will no longer be attached to the center or any work underneath the office.

The name was officially removed July 1. Since then, the college has shared no updates regarding the renaming process.

Lansing councilmember Kost says initial calls for Cesar Chavez Avenue's name change have given way to a wider range of opinions after two listening sessions with corridor businesses and members of the Latino community.

Businesses along the avenue have warned that the timing of any name change will be critical.

"Right around now would be a terrible time to make a change because the businesses live or die by the holiday season,” Kost elaborated.

The committee will now take a slower approach, reviewing the renaming issue quarterly.

The Lansing City Operations Committee is scheduled to meet again Aug. 13.

