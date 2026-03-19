LCC reviewing naming of Cesar Chavez multicultural center after sexual abuse allegations emerge

Lansing Community College says it is reviewing the name of its Cesar Chavez Multicultural Academic Center.

That’s amid emerging allegations that the late civil rights leader sexually abused girls and women in the Farmworker Movement. Among his accusers is renowned activist Dolores Huerta who says she was assaulted by Chavez two times and became pregnant as a result.

Chavez made several visits to Lansing and Michigan State University over the course of his life.

The city of Lansing is also cancelling its annual Legacy of Cesar Chavez dinner.

The event was scheduled for March 25 and one of Chavez’s grandchildren was set to speak.

"We remain committed to honoring the Latino community, and the service, dignity and rights of farmworkers. We will be working on further events and celebrations in the future," said a statement from the city.

Refunds are being given to all ticket purchases and sponsors.

Michigan State University spokesperson Amber McCann said the university would be continuing with its March 26 event as planned, but the event has been renamed Farmworker Appreciation Commemorative Celebration in light of the allegations.

"This name change reflects the university's gratitude for farmworkers as valued, contributing members of our community," McCann said, "and better aligns with the spirit of appreciation and recognition around which the event is organized.

Many other events across the country related to Chavez are being cancelled following statements from the United Farm Workers of America organization and the Cesar Chavez Foundation addressing the allegations.

Lansing has a street named after Chavez in Old Town: Cesar E. Chavez Avenue. The city council members voted in 1994 to rename Grand Avenue in honor of the civil rights leader. Residents later voted to reverse the decision. But after an effort by community members, the street regained its current name in 2018.

WKAR News has reached out to the city of Lansing about Cesar E. Chavez Avenue.