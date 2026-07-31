Dry July raises drought concerns across central Michigan, Lansing area

A stretch of dry weather in July is creating growing concerns about soil moisture across parts of central Lower Michigan, including the Lansing area.

Michigan State climatologist Jeff Andresen says July has been one of the driest on record in many areas of central Lower Michigan after a wet start to the growing season.

Andresen said the lack of rainfall has been compounded by high temperatures and lower humidity, creating moisture stress during an important part of the growing season for farmers.

Courtesy / U.S. Drought Monitor The U.S. Drought Monitor map released on July 30, 2026 shows some abnormally dry areas in central lower Michigan and around the Upper Peninsula and some areas of drought in the far western UP.

Andresen said a flash drought indicator is showing rapidly developing dry conditions across much of central Lower Michigan.

He said Michigan has seen fewer large-scale drought events in recent decades, but smaller, localized droughts that develop quickly have become more common.

“The so-called flash droughts, those actually, if you look at the numbers, have increased. So, the variability in our soil moisture is increasing, and that's I think that's the bottom line,” Andresen said.

The Lansing area and other parts of central Lower Michigan could see some rain relief this weekend. Andresen said the system will bring some needed moisture, but it is not expected to be a significant rainfall producer.

“Probably a quarter inch to half inch in some cases, but most areas are probably closer to the quarter of an inch,” Andresen said.

Andresen said additional chances for rain are possible in early August, but dry conditions are expected to continue in the near term.

“The dryness, the issues with dryness in that part of the state, are likely to continue, unfortunately, here for at least the next week or two,” Andresen said.

The dry conditions come during a key period for summer crops, when moisture stress can have a greater impact on plant development.

