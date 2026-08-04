Jackson organization helps families stretch budgets as school costs climb

As families prepare for a new school year, a Jackson nonprofit says rising costs and ongoing financial pressures are driving more people to seek help with basic needs and back-to-school essentials.

The National Retail Federation reports families with children in kindergarten through 12th grade plan to spend an average of $863.86 on clothing, shoes, school supplies and electronics this year, while total nationwide back-to-school spending is expected to reach a record $43.3 billion. Affordability remains a concern for many households as they look for ways to stretch their budgets.

At Jackson Michigan Giving Back, Secretary Britany Marcia said the organization has seen demand climb dramatically in recent years.

"I would say it's increased like massively. I mean, over 200 percent more than what we had in 2019, and each year it just continues to get bigger and the need greater," Marcia said. "You know, a lot of the inflation and everything that's going on is really causing ruckus on families."

The nonprofit traces its roots to founder Brenda Hughes, who began helping people from her basement in 1991 by providing meals, clothing and other assistance. After obtaining nonprofit status in 2019, the organization expanded its services and now operates programs focused on basic household needs, baby supplies, clothing and monthly food giveaways.

Marcia said the need cuts across income levels.

"Nurses, teachers. I mean, even, you know, like I said, nurses that work at the hospital. It's just not enough. Nobody is making enough to not struggle," she said.

The organization relies on donations, grants and community support to keep its shelves stocked with items such as toiletries, cleaning supplies, diapers, wipes and formula.

"This funding cycle has been horrible," Marcia said, noting that Hughes often contributes money from her own painting business to support the nonprofit's work.

Much of the group's focus this month is its annual "Look Good, Feel Good" back-to-school clothing program, scheduled for Aug. 21 and 22 at its facility on Clinton Road in Jackson.

Marcia said the program was created after Hughes' own experiences with bullying and aims to help students feel confident when they return to the classroom.

The event provides eligible students with new clothing, shoes, coats and other essentials. Parents must provide identification, birth certificates and school registration documents. A separate backpack giveaway is planned for Aug. 29.

Last year, Marcia said demand stretched for blocks.

"Our line like was all the way to True Community Credit Union," she said. "On average, we were helping about 500 families each day, give or take."

The nonprofit is supported by volunteers, sponsors and community donors. While daily operations are handled primarily by Marcia and Hughes, larger events can draw between 20 and 200 volunteers.

Marcia said the mission remains simple: help anyone who needs assistance.

"Everybody, anybody who walks through our doors needs our help. So we don't turn anybody away," she said. "We want everybody to feel like they're at home when they're here."

More information about services, donations and upcoming events is available at JacksonMichiganGivingBack.org.