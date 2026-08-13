Lansing nonprofit to give away more than 1,000 pairs of free shoes at back-to-school event

A Lansing nonprofit is preparing to help families get kids ready for the new school year with free shoes this Saturday.

Footprints of Michigan plans to give away more than 1,000 pairs of shoes at its annual Kickz 4 Kidz event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Joe Park on the city’s west side. The effort comes as more than 10,500 children in Ingham County live in poverty, according to latest census numbers.

Executive Director Geronimo Lerma III said the need keeps growing.

“Last year was a little over 850 pairs away of shoes, and it was, you know, tremendous to see, and it's been like that for the past three or four years.”

The event will also feature backpacks, haircuts and sports physicals through a partnership with Brotherhood Against Drugs. Families should expect long lines, and organizers said there is no guarantee every child will receive shoes.

The group is seeking donations of youth sizes 1 through 5 because of a delayed shipment. If you would like to help, please head to footprintsofmichigan.org

