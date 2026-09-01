Mid-Michigan enters peak fall bird migration as millions of birds head south

Millions of birds are beginning their annual journey south through Michigan, with peak fall migration expected in the coming weeks.

Michigan Audubon Director of Research Max Henschell said Michigan serves as a critical stopover because of its diverse habitats, including forests, grasslands and Great Lakes shorelines.

“Michigan's important for bird migration because we just have a lot of different habitats,” Henschell said. “They're all very important for different species of birds, and so we end up seeing this really big diversity of birds moving through the state.”

Unlike spring migration, when birds race north to establish breeding territories, fall migration unfolds over a longer period. Henschel said birders can expect the peak movement of warblers in mid- to late September, followed by sparrows and other late-season migrants.

Weather plays a major role in migration. Henschell said birds often take advantage of north winds and cold fronts to travel south, while storms, fog and strong headwinds can force large numbers of birds to land in a phenomenon known as a fallout.

Many of those birds travel under the cover of darkness. Henschel said about 80% of bird species migrating through Michigan move at night. A great way to track them is by using BirdCast.

Henschell encouraged residents to reduce outdoor lighting during migration season because many birds rely on celestial cues to navigate.

“Turn off outdoor lighting, or at least dim outdoor lighting, and close blinds so that interior lights aren't visible to birds,” he said.

Popular birding locations in the Lansing area include Michigan Audubon’s Capital City Bird Sanctuary, Fenner Nature Center, Lake Lansing parks and the trail connecting Kruger’s Landing and Crego Park.