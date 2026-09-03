Mid-Michigan schools turn to 8-player football as enrollment declines

Several Mid-Michigan high schools are turning to 8-player football as smaller enrollments make it harder to field traditional 11-player teams.

Geoff Kimmerly, communications director for the Michigan High School Athletic Association, said the number of 8-player programs has leveled off at about 100 to 105 statewide after significant growth between 2010 and 2015.

“A big part of this is because we have population decline in our state. We have enrollment decline in our state, at a lot of schools, particularly in our rural areas, we've seen smaller enrollments.”

Kimmerly said six high schools, statewide, have cancelled the varsity season due to lack of players this year. Potterville, Dansville, Portland St. Patrick, Fulton and Morrice are among Mid-Michigan schools with 8-player programs. Webberville is playing junior varsity football this year after low numbers led the school not to field a varsity team.

The MHSAA introduced 8-player football in 2009, with the first playoffs held in 2011. Kimmerly said some schools have eventually returned to 11-player football after rebuilding interest and participation.

