MSU police 'well-positioned' for sale of strong alcoholic beverages at Spartan Stadium

Michigan State University police say they’re prepared for whatever this year’s fall football season throws their way.

One change in store is the addition of a new alcoholic beverage offering at Spartan Stadium.

Levy, who the university contracted the stadium’s concession operations out to, will begin selling Cutwater canned cocktails.

The beverages can contain as much as three times more alcohol by volume compared to a standard beer.

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Deputy police chief Chris Rozman said the department has been closely monitoring since Spartan Stadium first started selling alcohol in 2023 and doesn’t have major concerns.

“We have not seen a significant increase in either disorderly conduct calls in the stadium or medical emergencies since we’ve had the sale of alcohol at the stadium,” Rozman said.

Rozman said the sale of alcohol inside the stadium can help prevent overconsumption before the game.

Ingress and egress in East Lansing should be easier this year with US-127 reopened at Trowbridge Road.

The Spartans will kick off the season at 8 p.m. Friday facing the Toledo Rockets.

Fans attending the game can sign up for public safety updates by texting “SpartanFB26” to 888777.