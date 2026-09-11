Former MSU physician arrested in Atlanta after alleged sexual assaults

The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety says law enforcement partners in Georgia arrested a former resident physician accused of sexually assaulting at least two patients while employed by MSU.

MSU Police Chief Mike Yankowski said police began investigating Arpit Saxena after receiving a report in April 2025 and have so far identified two patients who say he sexually assaulted them during medical appointments.

The department finished its initial investigation in August 2025, and an arrest warrant was issued by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office earlier this month.

Law enforcement partners arrested Saxena at an airport in Atlanta Thursday evening.

MSU Police Chief Mike Yankowski said MSU Healthcare is contacting all patients seen by Saxena during the nine months he worked at MSU.

Yankowski said any patients wishing to report their own experiences or ask questions about available resources should contact the MSU Department of Police and Public Safety.

Detective Sergeant Aaron Schroeder said the department is committed to returning all contacts received from the tip lines and following up in partnership with community resources, including victim advocacy.

Yankowski said it could take weeks to extradite Saxena back to Michigan.