In photos: Dozens gather in Lansing to mark 25 years since 9/11

Dozens of people gathered Friday morning in downtown Lansing to mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The annual Lansing Remembers 9/11 ceremony was held at the 9/11 memorial in Wentworth Park.

Lansing Fire Department Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons and Lansing Police Chief Robert Backus were among those taking part in the ceremony.

Several political figures also attended, including Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett and Barrett’s Democratic challenger, William Lawrence.

The Sept. 11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 people after hijacked airplanes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon outside Washington and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

WKAR News will update this story with more from Friday’s ceremony.

1 of 10 — Image.jpeg Scenes from the Lansing Remembers 9/11 ceremony at Wentworth Park, where dozens gathered to mark 25 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Photos by Emma J Nelson / WKAR. Emma J Nelson / WKAR 2 of 10 — Image (1).jpeg Scenes from the Lansing Remembers 9/11 ceremony at Wentworth Park, where dozens gathered to mark 25 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Photos by Emma J Nelson / WKAR. Emma J Nelson / WKAR 3 of 10 — Image (2).jpeg Scenes from the Lansing Remembers 9/11 ceremony at Wentworth Park, where dozens gathered to mark 25 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Photos by Emma J Nelson / WKAR. Emma J Nelson / WKAR 4 of 10 — Image (3).jpeg Scenes from the Lansing Remembers 9/11 ceremony at Wentworth Park, where dozens gathered to mark 25 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Photos by Emma J Nelson / WKAR. Emma J Nelson / WKAR 5 of 10 — Image (6).jpeg Scenes from the Lansing Remembers 9/11 ceremony at Wentworth Park, where dozens gathered to mark 25 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Photos by Emma J Nelson / WKAR. Emma J Nelson / WKAR 6 of 10 — Image (4).jpeg Scenes from the Lansing Remembers 9/11 ceremony at Wentworth Park, where dozens gathered to mark 25 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Photos by Emma J Nelson / WKAR. Emma J Nelson / WKAR 7 of 10 — Image (5).jpeg Scenes from the Lansing Remembers 9/11 ceremony at Wentworth Park, where dozens gathered to mark 25 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Photos by Emma J Nelson / WKAR. Emma J Nelson / WKAR 8 of 10 — Image (7).jpeg Scenes from the Lansing Remembers 9/11 ceremony at Wentworth Park, where dozens gathered to mark 25 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Photos by Emma J Nelson / WKAR. Emma J Nelson / WKAR 9 of 10 — Image (9).jpeg Scenes from the Lansing Remembers 9/11 ceremony at Wentworth Park, where dozens gathered to mark 25 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Photos by Emma J Nelson / WKAR. Emma J Nelson / WKAR 10 of 10 — Image (8).jpeg Scenes from the Lansing Remembers 9/11 ceremony at Wentworth Park, where dozens gathered to mark 25 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Photos by Emma J Nelson / WKAR. Emma J Nelson / WKAR

OTHER REMEMBRANCES

Several other communities are holding remembrance events Friday.

In Jackson, a ceremony begins at 3 p.m. at 1401 S. Brown St. Participants will read the names of the victims of the attacks. The ceremony will also include a musical performance and light show.

In Holt, the 5K Hero Run begins at 6 p.m. at Memorial Gardens and finishes at the 9/11 Memorial in Holt Plaza. The event benefits first responders and military veterans.

Mason will hold a memorial program at 6:30 p.m. at the Mason Fire Department, 221 W. Ash St.

The Brighton Area Fire Authority will hold a remembrance ceremony at 7 p.m. at Station 31, 615 W. Grand River Ave.

In Owosso, the Owosso Community Players will present the musical “Come From Away” at 7:30 p.m. at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts. The musical is based on the true story of thousands of airline passengers stranded in Newfoundland after the Sept. 11 attacks.

WKAR-TV will air “Great Performances: Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11” at 9 p.m.